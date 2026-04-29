Pershing Square Prices $5 Bln Combined IPO

(RTTNews) - Pershing Square USA, Ltd. (PSUS) and Pershing Square Inc. announced the pricing of their combined initial public offering, with total gross proceeds expected to reach $5 billion.

The shares are set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 29, 2026, under the symbols "PSUS" for Pershing Square USA and "PS" for Pershing Square Inc., with the offering expected to close on April 30.

PSUS and PSI also expect to complete the previously announced combined private placement alongside the IPO closing.

Pershing Square USA is a newly formed, non-diversified closed-end investment company managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, while Pershing Square Inc. serves as the parent company of the management firm.

Citigroup, UBS, BofA Securities, Jefferies and Wells Fargo are acting as as global coordinators and bookrunners for the IPO.