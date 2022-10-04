Persil® ProClean® and The Bachelorette Alum Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Team Up to Launch Limited-Edition Laundry Sweatsuit to Help Fight Off Stains in Stylish Comfort

Premium Laundry Detergent Brand Finds A Majority of Americans (85%) Wear Their Comfiest Attire When Doing Laundry So They Leveled Up The Traditional Laundry Day Outfit

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To take laundry day to the next level, Persil® ProClean®, a leading laundry detergent brand that delivers a deep clean, partnered with TV-personality and The Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky-Manno to create a one-of-a-kind sweatsuit. After a recent Persil Laundry Care Study* revealed that a majority of Americans wear leisurely attire, like sweats and pajamas, while doing their wash, Persil ProClean and Manno decided to up the ante by designing a two-piece sweatsuit that elevates the laundry day experience while addressing common laundry challenges.

Manno is no stranger to laundry obstacles herself, but she certainly is not alone. Consumers report losing an item of clothing (34%) and washing something of value like a cell phone (28%) as the top culprits, followed by shrinking clothes in the dryer (20%) and having a dark color bleed on their clothes (16%). To combat these challenges, Manno channeled her personal laundry experiences to create the perfect laundry day outfit.

"My husband and I tag team household chores, and when it comes to laundry, Persil ProClean really helps us tackle tough stains," said Manno. "I love that this laundry suit has hidden features to make laundry day easier because I cannot even tell you how many times I've washed a certain fabric incorrectly or not had anything to wear when the hamper is full. Persil ProClean takes out the guesswork, and the new laundry sweatsuit levels up my laundry day cozies."

The sweatsuit was also designed with the Persil brand character in mind: The Professional. The Professional and Persil strive to create a new standard for laundry day while solving laundry problems. Beyond the dapper look and high standards for cleanliness, the sweatsuit has unique features aimed to make laundry day the most exciting mission in the world, including:

Extra Large Jacket Pockets: Designed to hold a cellphone or any other valuables frequently found in dirty laundry so they don't end up in the machine, which many Americans have unfortunately experienced.

Designed to hold a cellphone or any other valuables frequently found in dirty laundry so they don't end up in the machine, which many Americans have unfortunately experienced. Multi-Purpose Bowtie : Bowties are not just for stylish suit jackets. The Persil ProClean laundry sweatsuit bowtie doubles as a pocket square and hair tie, keeping long locks out of the way to focus on the mission at hand.

: Bowties are not just for stylish suit jackets. The Persil ProClean laundry sweatsuit bowtie doubles as a pocket square and hair tie, keeping long locks out of the way to focus on the mission at hand. Secret Laundry Decoder: Worried about washing incorrectly? Discreetly check out the secret laundry symbol decoder inside the suit coat to quickly decipher care labels and help avoid any laundry disasters, such as clothes shrinking or dark fabrics bleeding.

"Our purpose at Persil is to create products that make laundry easier, so you can focus on what matters," said Matt Bernick, Senior Brand Manager of Persil. "We accomplish that with our premium line of laundry detergents that deliver a deep clean you can count on. However, as laundry doers ourselves, we know there are other obstacles as confirmed through our consumer research. That's why we teamed up with Manno to create a fun and functional laundry suit that disrupts the status quo of laundry day. We know that when you look your best, you feel your best, and we wanted to help others channel the power of Persil to tackle laundry with ease."

To take laundry day from ordinary to extraordinary (in stylish comfort!), Persil ProClean is also surprising laundry-loving consumers with their very own limited-edition Persil ProClean Laundry Sweatsuit and product samples. Follow @PersilProClean on Instagram to learn more and check out the Laundry Sweatsuit details.

Visit Persil online for stain-fighting tips and to find where products are sold at retailers near you. You can also follow @PersilProClean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.com.

*The Persil Laundry Care Survey consisted of 34 questions covering consumer laundry habits, sentiment, and behaviors and garnered responses from 2,051 U.S. adults age 18+ who had done laundry 2+ times in the last 30 days and are decision-makers for household cleaning products.

