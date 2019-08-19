Persistent Systems Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services and Engineering

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services and Engineering in Q3 2019. The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Persistent Systems builds software that drives the business of our customers; serving software product companies and enterprises with software at the core of their digital transformation. We continuously strengthen our software product DNA with new competencies such as design thinking, collaborative innovation, hackathons, and continuous engineering for building next generation software for our customers.

Chris O' Connor, CEO at Persistent Systems

"In today's digital world organizations have a myriad of decisions to make on the software building blocks they can use to advance their business. In this new world of online choices, enterprises today must embrace digital transformation to get to market first. Our customers look to Persistent to accelerate concepts to commercialization, to get the pattern right of what services to use when and where, and they see that in how we reduce time to market for them by 50% and more. We then continue that rigorous focus on innovation throughout their offering lifecycle. Constellation's recognition of our expertise in this area of engineering services is tremendous validation of our ingenuity in always driving to the best interest of our customers."

R "Ray" Wang, Chairman and Founder at Constellation Research

"In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we've learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.

For more information, visit Software Product Engineering

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) builds software that drives the business of our customers; serving software product companies and enterprises with software at the core of their digital transformation.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements: For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit FLCS.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Global Press Contacts:

Ken Montgomery Saviera Barretto Pulkit Grover Persistent Systems Archetype Agency Pvt. Ltd. Persistent Systems +1-213-500-8355 +91-8434917719 +91-8669670068 ken_montgomery@persistent.com Saviera.barretto@archetype.co pulkit_grover@persistent.co.in

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persistent-systems-named-to-constellation-shortlist-for-innovation-services-and-engineering-300903551.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems