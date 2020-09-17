Persistent Systems unveils new Rugged Display and Controller for MPU5

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent") announced today that it has unveiled the new Rugged Display and Controller (RDC) for the MPU5 mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) device. An alternative to third-party consumer Android™ phones used with the MPU5, Persistent's purpose built RDC offers improved ruggedness, ergonomics, and enterprise-class management in one of the few Android™ End User Devices (EUD) made in America.

"When you plug in the RDC, you instantly have a complete situational awareness capability," said Brian Soles, Persistent's Vice President of Business Development. "The MPU5 is a computer that runs the Android™ operating system, and every MPU5 comes preinstalled with the Tactical Assault Kit (TAK), which is a full-fledged situational awareness Android™ app."

The RDC's 5.7-inch multi-touch screen, combined with the Dual PTT and MPU5, comprise a complete kit for the tactical operator, allowing that operator to receive voice, video, and situational awareness data directly from every user, unmanned systems, and sensor on the network.

Designed for tactical users who wear gloves, the RDC has physical buttons for ease and speed of use, including the Android™ standard Home, Back, and App Overview buttons. When connected, the RDC appears to Android™ as a Gamepad Input Device, with two (2) joysticks, rocker-switches, A-B-X-Y buttons, and an emulated D-Pad. Tactical users can now navigate their applications faster, using joysticks to zoom in and hotkeys to quickly switch between functions.

Eight integrated high-precision sensors (accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, thermometer, pressure, light sensors, and rear-facing camera) feed data into the Android™ Sensor Framework, enabling applications to incorporate motion, orientation, and environmental data.

"We designed the RDC to match the chest-worn formfactor that users were already accustomed to with commercial EUDs, while delivering increased ruggedness and capability," Soles added. "We contracted Juggernaut.Case to design the chest mount, to provide a unified experience to the end-user."

Wave Relay® Ecosystem partners and third parties have developed Android™ applications to drive unmanned ground robots, fly unmanned aerial vehicles, and steer EO/IR cameras. The RDC helps achieve Persistent's vision to deliver those capabilities to every soldier through the networked battlefield.

The RDC is available for purchase. For more information, visit: www.persistentsystems.com/rugged-display-controller

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay.

