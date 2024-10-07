|
07.10.2024 15:10:39
Person Discharging Managerial Functions
Reykjavik, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq” or the "Company”)
Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
TORONTO, ONTARIO – October 7, 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of Gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces that it was informed that Eldur Olafsson, CEO of Amaroq Minerals, acquired a total of 300,000 common shares of no par value in the Company. This brings Eldur Olafsson's indirect total holding to 9,502,173 shares, 2.9% of the capital in the Company.
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name:
|Eldur Olafsson
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status:
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
|b)
|LEI:
|213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
|Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
ISIN: CA02312A1066
|b)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Purchase of common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|CA$ 1.23
|300,000
|d)
|Aggregated information:
300,000
CA$ 1.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction(s):
|October 04, 2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|TSXV
Enquiries:
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
eo@amaroqminerals.com
Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Kieron Hodgson
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Fergus Young
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
For Corporation updates:
Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)
Follow Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on LinkedIn
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine which is due to go into production towards the end of 2024. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Inside Information
This announcement does not contain inside information.
