Personal loans may get costlier as RBI flags risks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the risk weight on consumer credit, making it costlier for banks and non-banks to lend to this segment. The move requires banks to set aside more capital, increasing the cost of borrowing for top-rated finance companies. However, the new norms will not affect home, auto, or education loans. While NBFCs do not expect an across-the-board increase in retail lending rates, they may face a bigger impact from the tighter loan norms. The increased capital requirements may lead to higher lending rates and slower growth.