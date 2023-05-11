Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 21:00:17

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Personnel
11-May-2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, 11 May 2023

Sven Heller, member of the Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, Pratteln, is stepping down from the company's Board of Directors with immediate effect for personal reasons.

The Board of Directors acknowledges the resignation with regret and thanks Sven Heller for his valuable cooperation.

 

Contact:

Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

Netzibodenstrasse 23b

4133 Pratteln

Investor Relations 

Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97

Fax: +41 41 226 05 98

info@hlee.ch

http://www.hlee.ch

 

 

 

 


