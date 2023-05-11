|
Sven Heller, member of the Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, Pratteln, is stepping down from the company's Board of Directors with immediate effect for personal reasons.
The Board of Directors acknowledges the resignation with regret and thanks Sven Heller for his valuable cooperation.
