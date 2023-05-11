Highlight Event and Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Personnel

11-May-2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, 11 May 2023

Sven Heller, member of the Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG, Pratteln, is stepping down from the company's Board of Directors with immediate effect for personal reasons.

The Board of Directors acknowledges the resignation with regret and thanks Sven Heller for his valuable cooperation.

