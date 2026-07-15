

EQS-Media / 15.07.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

Personnel News: REPLOID Group AG appoints Keith Driver as Head of Business Development, North America



WELS, Austria – July 15, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) is pursuing a dynamic growth trajectory. Alongside its core European markets and other international regions, the company has identified North America as a key growth market.

To support its regional expansion, Keith Driver joins the International Sales & Business Development team as Head of Business Development, North America. He has been a consistent leader in the North American insect agriculture space as the former Project Director for Ty-Pro LLC, as a board member for NACIA (the North American Coalition for Insect Agriculture), founder of The Frass Institute and as the former CEO of Enterra Corporation. More broadly over the past three decades, he has established himself as a leader in agriculture, carbon management, and strategic development across North America.

He brings extensive experience in corporate development, strategy, project execution, and technology commercialization, along with a strong track record of working across multiple jurisdictions. Throughout his career, he has developed broad expertise spanning entrepreneurship, research, business development, and finance across diverse sectors.

Keith Driver holds a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from the University of Guelph (Ontario, Canada) and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary (Canada). He also serves as an adjunct professor in the Departments of Entomology and Engineering at the University of Arkansas.

Philip Pauer, CEO and Founder of REPLOID, commented: “We are pleased to leverage Keith Driver’s experience and network as we expand into the North American market. As in other regions, the treatment of food waste and the production of insect protein, high-quality fats, and organic fertilizers are becoming increasingly important, providing a strong foundation for our development in this region.”

Keith Driver added: “I look forward to supporting REPLOID’s expansion in North America. The company is well positioned to capture significant opportunities with its innovative and scalable approach to sustainable food waste valorization.”

About REPLOID GROUP AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial valorization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young Black Soldier Fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu