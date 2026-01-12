

EQS-Media / 12.01.2026 / 10:10 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

Personnel News: REPLOID Group AG expands Director-level leadership team

WELS, Austria – January 12, 2026 – REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) is making three new director-level appointments to support the company’s dynamic global growth and expansion.

Andrew Bernard, as Director of International Business Development, will drive REPLOID’s global expansion. A Canadian and British citizen, he has dedicated his professional career to building and developing companies focused on sustainable waste and residue management solutions. Over the years, he has acquired extensive expertise in the use of the black soldier fly for waste conversion. Andrew Bernard holds a Bachelor of Arts from St. Thomas University (Canada), a Master of Arts from the University of Wales (UK), and a Master in Applied Ethics (Business) from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Belgium).

Jean-Louis Varvier, appointed Director of Global Marketing, will oversee REPLOID’s worldwide marketing activities. He brings extensive experience from leading FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) brands such as Danone Dairy, Woerle, Kotányi, Mautner Markhof, Nestlé, and iSi Group. His roles have been predominantly international in scope, partly extending to global responsibilities, and have covered both B2B and B2C orientations. Jean-Louis Varvier completed the CPGE Lycée Ampère with a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Physics and earned a Master’s in Management, Marketing, and Strategy from Grenoble Ecole de Management (GEM).

Bernd Braunstein will assume the role of Director of Legal Affairs & Compliance, where he will be responsible for REPLOID’s Legal and Compliance functions, effective January 16. He is a law graduate with strong leadership experience in legal departments and compliance management at publicly listed companies. His career path has taken him from T-Mobile Austria to Wienerberger and Marinomed Biotech. This background gives him in-depth familiarity with both smaller corporate structures and large, globally operating enterprises.

“Building a strong leadership foundation is essential as REPLOID pursues its next stage of growth,” said Philip Pauer, CEO of REPLOID Group AG. “Andrew, Jean-Louis, and Bernd each bring outstanding expertise, and together they will help position REPLOID to successfully execute its expansion strategy.”

About REPLOID GROUP AG

REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") produces high-quality proteins and fats as well as organic fertilizer from the rearing of black soldier fly larvae. In the modular and flexible fattening facilities built for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits – young larvae supplied by the company are fed a feed mixture tailored to the respective location and made from residues from the regional food value chain. Once fattening is complete, REPLOID takes over the larvae for central marketing.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. The group's model enables food waste and unused food to be efficiently recycled and central natural resources to be conserved in a sustainable manner.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is based in Wels (Austria). The company has a global focus and has been listed on the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: HRX5) since July 2025. The Group employs more than 100 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu