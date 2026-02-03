Perspective Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A0MQNM / ISIN: US46489V1044
|
03.02.2026 07:53:56
Perspective Therapeutics Prices Approx. $175 Mln Offering Of Shares And Pre-Funded Warrants
(RTTNews) - Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX), a radiopharmaceutical development company, announced the pricing of an offering of 39.58 million shares at $3.79 per share and pre-funded warrants to certain investors to purchase up to 6.60 million shares at $3.789 per warrant.
The proceeds from this offering, expected to close on or about February 3, are expected to be approximately $175 million. Perspective intends to use the proceeds to advance the clinical development of product candidates VMT-a-NET, VMT01 and PSV359 and invest in the manufacturing facilities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
In addition, the firm may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire, license or invest in complementary products, technologies, intellectual property or businesses.
Jones acted as financial advisor to the company for the offering.
Perspective focuses on advancing radiopharmaceutical treatment solutions for cancer variations, and it has a proprietary technology that utilises the alpha-emitting isotope 212 Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialised targeting moieties.
Perspective's lead clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical therapies include VMT-a-NET for diagnosing and treating somatostatin receptor subtype 2-expressing neuroendocrine tumours, VMT01 for melanocortin subtype 1 receptor (MC1R) expressing melanomas and PSV359 for diagnosing and treating Fibroblast Activation Protein-alpha (FAP) expressing solid tumours.
Perspective's neuroendocrine tumour (VMT-a-NET), melanoma (VMT01), and solid tumour (PSV359) programs are in Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials in the U.S and is currently recruiting.
Since April 2025, CATX has traded between $1.60 and $6.16.The stock closed Monday's trade at $5.06%, up 33.51%.
In the overnight trading on Monday, CATX was down 1.58% at $4.98.
