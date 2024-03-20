Peru´s IRTP (Instituto Nacional de Radio y Televisión del Perú) chooses satellite streaming services via Eutelsat

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange; ETL) (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL) announces that Instituto Nacional de Radio y Televisión del Perú (IRTP) has signed a new multi-year agreement, for capacity on its EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite, for large-scale content distribution to homes and IP devices across the country via an innovative new Next-Generation Direct-to-Home solution using the latest DVB-NIP standard.

Peru´s IRTP legacy TV distribution network previously reached only around 72% of the population, leaving 28% without any source of content delivery. In order to cover the entire population, and enable everyone to access education, government, and healthcare resources, IRTP has chosen an innovative DVB-NIP solution, via Eutelsat’s leading 117° West video neighbourhood, which provides powerful satellite coverage across the country. Combining the efficiency of broadcast technology with those used in broadband networks, the DVB-NIP standard bridges the gap between IP and broadcast networks, enabling 100% of the population to receive cost-effective, ultra-fast delivery of live and file-based video content at home and on mobile devices.

The initial platform includes 12 live free-to-air channels, including the TV Peru news channel, TVPE entertainment and educational content, children’s channel IPE, and Radio Nacional, the first radio station in Peru. It will be supplemented with emergency/warning broadcast services, file transfer services for educational purposes and the possibility for the population to access content through their mobile devices.

José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Group Senior Regional VP, Media Sales Americas commented, "We´re thrilled to announce our latest endeavour in Peru where IRTP is introducing a next-generation DTH satellite service utilizing DVB-NIP through our EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite. This marks a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand our footprint by leveraging this new standard. We´re confident that this initiative will revolutionize the broadcasting landscape around the world, bringing unparalleled entertainment experience to every Peruvian with a mobile device at home, at schools, and any other locations decided by IRPT. This initiative will redefine the standards of satellite services in the region, setting a new benchmark for quality and reliability”.

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses customers' needs in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

