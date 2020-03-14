Pestana Hotel Group Unveils Pestana Park Avenue

NEW YORK, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pestana Hotel Group, the largest multinational hotel group of Portuguese origin, just opened its first location in New York and 100th property worldwide Pestana Park Avenue. The new hotel was designed by award-winning Manhattan-based architectural firm Glen & Company and was intended to evoke a sense of staying in a Portuguese home. It is located in the heart of Manhattan on 39th Street between Madison and Park Avenues.

Pestana Park Avenue features various Portuguese details throughout the hotel. Highlights include a decorative 'azulejo' tile panel designed by renowned artist Manuel Cargaleiro in the outdoor patio, and 'azulejo' murals by famed artists Add Fuel in the lobby and Bela Silva in a guestroom, all produced by Portuguese manufacturer Viúva Lamego that was founded over 100 years ago. Photography by Portuguese artist Catia Castel Branco invites guests on a journey to the world of Pestana as there are images from different locations around the world. Additional highlights include uniforms and throw blankets designed by Portuguese brand Baínha de Copas, and in-room amenities by traditional Portuguese soap manufacturer Castelbel. There are four stunning rooms in the hotel that were designed by the Portuguese brands.

"We are very excited about the opening of Pestana Park Avenue and to enter the New York market," said José Theotónio, CEO of Pestana Hotel Group. "We believe this city is the ideal location for our 100th hotel and are looking forward to seeing our guests immerse themselves in the Portuguese culture and familiarize themselves with the brand even further."

Consisting of 27 floors and 95 rooms, Pestana Park Avenue offers guests a welcoming atmosphere with an abundance of natural light through large windows, contemporary décor and the latest technology. Travelers can select from several room types including a Cozy Room, Classic Room, Superior Room, Balcony Room and Junior Suite, to fit their needs. Each floor only has three or four rooms for the ultimate privacy and each guestroom features elements that have dual function including a full-length rotating mirror with hangers and digital television frames that also serve as an electronic display for Pestana's custom photographs and artwork.

When guests first enter Pestana Park Avenue they are greeted by a colorful and cozy lobby that includes a fireplace, a comfortable seating area and various pieces of art. In the dining area guests can enjoy the daily breakfast buffet, and complimentary famous Portuguese pastries 'pastéis de nata', apples, water and coffee throughout the day.

Additionally, Pestana Park Avenue has partnered with Convene at 101 Park Avenue which is just around the block from the hotel for any meeting needs. Convene offers abundant spaces for meetings and events as well as onsite AV, daily refreshments and F&B options. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the hotel's partnership with Blink Fitness where guests have access to any of their multiple convenient locations.

Rates start at $179 per night.

About Pestana Park Avenue

Nestled in the heart of New York City, Pestana Park Avenue is steps away from the bustling Grand Central Station, iconic Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park, and world-famous shopping, sightseeing, museums, theaters, and the nightlife of Broadway and Fifth Avenue. The hotel's 95 rooms across 27 floors offer modern and comfortable accommodations as well as views of the Empire State Building and Manhattan in select rooms. All guestrooms are equipped with flat screen HD TVs, rotating mirrors, custom artwork exclusive to the Pestana brand, high-speed Internet, USB sockets, air conditioning, as well as small balconies on the upper floors of the building. ADA rooms are available for booking at the property. The hotel opened February 2020. For more information, visit http://www.pestana.com/en/hotel/pestana-park-avenue.

About Pestana Hotel Group

With over four decades of success, The Pestana Group is Portugal's leading hotel group (and by far, the largest in Portugal), dedicated to offering their guests 'the time of their lives' at their 100 properties, in Portugal and abroad. This includes six golf courses, two casinos, three tourism real estate projects and 13 Vacation Clubs, with the objective of offering unique and diverse products for everyone. Mr. Pestana, the company's visionary founder, opened the group's first hotel in Madeira Island in November 1972 and together with his son, expanded the brand's footprint internationally. Under their leadership the award-winning Pestana brand has become a dedicated guardian of Portuguese culture and heritage, as well as, a forward-thinking hospitality group that offers the very best locations, around the world.

In all, there are eight business areas where it operates: hotels, golf courses, casinos, tourism real estate, travel distribution, Vacation Clubs, industry and services.

The Pestana Hotel Group is currently comprised of four hotel brands: Pestana Hotels and Resorts, Pestana Pousadas de Portugal, Pestana Collection Hotels and Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels. In total there are more than 12,000 rooms, served by a team of more than 7,000 employees in Europe, the Americas and Africa.

As a socially responsible company The Pestana Group launched the Pestana Sustainability Program: Planet Guest - "We are only guests of the Planet" - which incorporates initiatives that promote sustainability. Planet Guest conveys the position of the Group and its collaborators with regard to the sustainability of the Planet we live on and the focus of the Pestana Hotel Group on the utmost concern for future generations. Its objective is to create value in the long term for the company, developing initiatives with respect to the environment, local communities, employees, customers and all relevant stakeholders in the exercise of its activities.

For more information visit: pestana.com/en.

