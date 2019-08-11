Pet Butler Welcomes Newest Franchise Owners Rosemarie Richardson and Stephanie Rossino

PLAINFIELD, Ill., Aug. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Butler is proud to announce two of its newest franchise owners, Rosemarie Richardson and Stephanie Rossino. Rosemarie and Stephanie will be serving pets and their people by providing pet waste removal services in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas.

Richardson and Rossino are current owners of Giggybites Bakery and Marketplace, a custom baked dog treat company in Chadds Ford, PA. In 1992, Rossino was given home-baked dog treats from a friend of hers which lead her to the idea of creating her own dog treats. As the business grew over the next few years, Richardson joined Rossino. The two continued to bake healthy, great-tasting dog treats in their home kitchen and sell them through a website.

Richardson and Rossino are excited about starting their Pet Butler business together. They envision that Pet Butler will complement their current business by offering products and services that their customers will find attractive. "Pet Butler has a lot of systems for all aspects of the business. They have helped us with everything from shopping for our truck, wrapping it, keeping our financial statements, and everything in between. We are looking forward to utilizing the back-office support of the National Call Center as well as the Marketing team. We believe those are very important aspects for a business and we feel more than prepared to start this business" said Richardson.

Richardson and Rossino attended a week long Pet Butler training session in Naperville, IL. Training for new owners provides insight on software along with day to day field training. "We were impressed with the support we received during our training week. We know that we can count on the Pet Butler support center moving forward. We believe that our experience along with Pet Butler's experience is going to put us on the path to success," Rossino said.

"We are excited to have Rosemarie and Stephanie expand into the Chadds Ford market and look forward to helping them achieve their goals and dreams," said James Young, president of Pet Butler.

About Pet Butler

Founded in 1988, Plainfield, Illinois-based Pet Butler has been providing professional pet waste clean-up, and removal services for over 30 years. Its service is centered on providing a healthy and safe yard for our pets. Pet Butler is an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to align themselves with a business model with healthy profit margins, industry leading business and marketing intelligence, recurring revenue and retirement and succession planning. For more information, visit http://www.petbutler.com/franchise-opportunity.

