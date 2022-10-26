Pet Honesty® Figured Out How to Help Finicky Cats Enjoy Taking Their Vitamins with the Launch of New Pillow-Style Cat Health Supplements

Pet Honesty's first-of-its-kind cat supplements with a favorable dual texture taste is offered to help ensure support for top cat health needs in time for National Cat Day on October 29

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Honesty® has launched a new line of natural cat health supplements formulated to help finicky cats take their vitamins without a fuss. By combining a pillow-style supplement with a crunchy outer shell and a creamy, savory filling tucked inside, the brand has created a first-of-its-kind line of supplements loved by nine out of 10 cats in independent taste testing¹. As a leading natural pet health supplement brand, Pet Honesty aims to help make pet health supplements an easy, viable option for the many pet parents who care to support their pets' health in the same ways they support their own.

Pet Honesty's new cat health supplements provide targeted support for cats' top health and quality of life concerns, including Hairball Support, Calming, and Hip + Joint Health. All of Pet Honesty's supplements are formulated with the highest quality natural ingredients and premium active ingredients that are science-backed and vet-approved with the bonus of pet-approved tastes for an easy daily routine.

"Creating cat supplements that combine an appealing smell, taste, and texture was a priority for us," said Ali Dyer, product manager and cat innovation lead at Pet Honesty. "Cats are notoriously particular, and they'll be completely honest about what they like and don't like. It was important to us to create a supplement they would honestly love, so the popular dual texture format for cats was worth exploring as a unique solution for cat supplements."

Pet Honesty's product pledge to pet parents is to provide a taste your pet will love and results you can trust with the most effective natural and other premium ingredients. This means no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and formulated without wheat, soy or corn.

The three new cat health supplement varieties include:

Hairball Support- formulated with a blend of apple pomace, psyllium husk, and fish oil as key ingredients to support hairball removal, help prevent future hairballs and support skin health.

formulated with a blend of apple pomace, psyllium husk, and fish oil as key ingredients to support hairball removal, help prevent future hairballs and support skin health. Calming- formulated with a blend of thiamine, L-theanine, and chamomile as key ingredients to naturally promote relaxation and manage nervousness for cats exhibiting anxious behavior, which may also help reduce destructive behaviors.

formulated with a blend of thiamine, L-theanine, and chamomile as key ingredients to naturally promote relaxation and manage nervousness for cats exhibiting anxious behavior, which may also help reduce destructive behaviors. Hip + Joint Health- formulated with a blend of glucosamine, green lipped mussel, manganese, and calcium fructoborate as key ingredients to ease joint stiffness and discomfort due to normal everyday activity and help maintain joint mobility.

Pet Honesty's cat health supplements are now available on Chewy. By early November they will also be available at over 1,500 Petco stores, Petco.com, Amazon and PetHonesty.com.

¹Pet Honesty is committed to ensuring pets enjoy the taste of their chewy supplements by commissioning independent acceptability studies with industry standard methodologies that measure taste preferences.

About Pet Honesty

Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium, natural pet health products, is on a mission to help pet parents elevate their pet's vitality for more joyful moments together. Founded originally as an innovative e-commerce brand in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company specializes in vet-approved pet supplements made with natural base ingredients and premium active ingredients, providing functional pet health benefits backed by science and certified by the NASC. Pet Honesty products are formulated in an FDA-registered facility in the U.S.A. and are available for purchase online at Pethonesty.com, Amazon, Chewy, and Petco and select neighborhood pet retailers nationwide. For personalized guidance and education about Pet Honesty products, visit Pethonesty.com and follow @PetHonesty on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

