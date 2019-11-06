Pet Wants of Springfield Mobile Business Set to Open Retail Location

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After three years of operating Pet Wants Springfield as a mobile business, local owners Holly and Dennis Ensor are getting ready to cut the ribbon on their first retail store location at 1342 East Battlefield Road in Springfield.

"We've been focused on growing the Pet Wants brand here in Springfield over the last few years and, now that we are feeding more than 1,000 animals in the area, we decided it was time to expand the business," Holly said. "Having a physical location will allow us to serve more customers, and it will also allow us to expand our product line to include additional treats, raw, freeze-dried raw, toys, leashes and more."

Pet Wants Springfield will continue to offer free, personal delivery to Springfield, Nixa and Ozark, once the retail store is open. The retail store hours will be Monday through Friday from 10am to 7pm, Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl. Pet Wants Springfield has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as CBD products, healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.

Dennis and Holly are passionate about their pets. Before they found Pet Wants, they spent 2 days every month for eight years cooking 80 pounds of hamburger, 50 cups of rice and 15 pounds of carrots for their two dogs – Ben and Jerry – because they could not find a commercial food that agreed with their stomachs. But when they tried Pet Wants food, Jerry's coat got softer and shinier, his skin issues cleared up and his chronic ear infections went away. The Ensors now have two female yellow labs named Jessie and Bo Peep that have been on the Pet Wants food since they joined the Ensor family.

"When we realized the difference Pet Wants made for Jerry, we knew we were sold on Pet Wants, both as customers and as franchise owners. We have loved being able to bring Pet Wants to pet families in the community we've lived in for more than 30 years and we're thrilled to be able to expand that presence with the new store," Holly said.

Dennis and Holly have been married for 39 years and they have two grown children – Sarah and Chris – as well as three grandsons. When they aren't talking to people about pet food and healthy pet treats, they love to be outdoors, playing with the grandkids or traveling.

To order Pet Wants food for your favorite companion or to learn about the company, call (417)210-8574, email HEnsor@PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWantsSpringfieldMO.com.

SOURCE Pet Wants Springfield