Pet Wants Pet Food and Supplies Company Expands into Lancaster Region

LANCASTER, Pa., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Wants is pleased to announce that the company is expanding into the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, area in March of 2020 with the opening of Pet Wants Lancaster.

Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl. Pet Wants Lancaster has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.

Pet Wants Lancaster is a mobile business with free, personal delivery to Lancaster, East Hempfield, West Hempfield, Lampeter, Manheim Township, Central Manor, Columbia, Mountville, Neffsville and the surrounding areas.

"Pet Wants has seen some outstanding growth in the western side of Pennsylvania and we are excited to see that growth continue into the eastern side of the state with Pet Wants Lancaster. Pet Parents throughout the Lancaster region will love our fresh, small batch, slow-cooked dog and cat food and will really enjoy the personal service the local team will provide," Pet Wants President Scott Hoots said.

Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food and the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.

"People are increasingly concerned about their own health and the food they are eating, so it's the perfect time to talk about making sure our pets are getting the nutrition they need too. Finding the right pet food can be challenging, but once you find the best option for your individual pets, it can make a huge difference. We're excited to bring slow batch, high-quality, fresh pet food to the community, and our free delivery makes it the perfect choice," Hoots said.

To learn more about this local business, call 717-522-1223, email Lancaster@petwants.com or visit http://www.PetWants.com/Lancaster.

