PetaSAN Chooses UBX Cloud as Third Authorized Partner in North America

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UBX Cloud, the global cloud services provider, and PetaSAN, the Cairo based open-source software project for petabyte size storage scaling, are pleased to announce a new partnership. After months of vetting, PetaSAN has selected UBX Cloud as its third authorized support partner in North America. This allows UBX Cloud to provide direct support for PetaSAN solutions to users in North America.

"Our partnership with PetaSAN, combined with our expertise in enterprise cloud architecture, really opens up the market to new and exciting solutions for organizations dealing with massive amounts of data storage. Traditional storage solutions are reaching their limits with scale and PetaSAN addresses these scalability issues with logic and grace," said Steve Panovski, managing partner at UBX Cloud.

"Our relationship began in late 2017 when Reynaldo Martinez, a member of UBX Cloud's engineering team, began contributing automation scripts to the project. As we continued to engage more with UBX, we found them to be a natural fit as one of our support partners," said Maged Mokhtar, the lead developer of the PetaSAN project.

UBX Cloud began offering its support services to its first PetaSAN customer in July 2018 and is now managing over 6 petabytes of production storage across 4 data centers. "This is a great milestone for our company. We expect this segment of the business to grow significantly as large enterprises, educational institutions and governments deal with ever-expanding storage environments," said Steve Panovski, managing partner at UBX Cloud.

About UBX Cloud

UBX Cloud is a global cloud services provider with data centers in the United States, South America and India. Our services include Managed IT-as-a-Service, Private/Hybrid Cloud, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Workspaces, Veeam Cloud Backup, and a variety of custom IT consulting services. Our team of IT Engineers helps organizations of all kinds maintain uptime and ensure business continuity. For more information, please visit us at https://www.ubxcloud.com or call 1-888-509-2568.

About PetaSAN

PetaSAN is a leading SAN platform for building modern storage infrastructures. Using state of the art scale-out SDS architecture, PetaSAN delivers unparalleled performance and allows the expansion and shrinking of storage capacity at any time in a truly elastic manner. For more information, please visit https://www.petasan.com or call +2-0100 697 9931.

SOURCE UBX Cloud