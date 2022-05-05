Petco and Butterfly Collaborate to Bring Cutting-Edge Ultrasound Technology to All Full-Service Veterinary Hospitals in Petco Pet Care Centers

Leading pet health and wellness company, Petco, and digital health innovator, Butterfly, elevate veterinary industry point-of-care standard by increasing pet access to high-quality ultrasound

GUILFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced the parties have agreed to deploy Butterfly iQ+ Vet to Petco's growing network of nearly 200 full-service veterinary hospitals at Petco pet care centers.

Butterfly iQ+ Vet, the world's only handheld, single probe, whole-body, multi-species imaging system, is designed to bring valuable clinical insights to veterinarians at the point-of-care, through innovative ultrasound technology made simple with artificial intelligence. Butterfly Network is the first and only U.S. ultrasound imaging provider to collaborate with the health and wellness company for pets.

"As we continue bringing innovative technologies to the full-service veterinary hospitals in Petco pet care centers nationwide, we are thrilled to partner with Butterfly to increase pets' access to high-quality ultrasound imaging," said Petco's Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Whitney Miller , DVM, MBA, DACVPM. "The single probe, full body technology of the Butterfly iQ+ Vet system will arm our veterinarians with ultrasound imaging that will help speed diagnoses and improve health outcomes, ultimately delivering the best possible care to every pet, as well as the families who love them."

"With the Butterfly iQ+ Vet, seeing is knowing," said Butterfly Network's Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer, Darius Shahida. "Butterfly iQ+ Vet gives practitioners the ability to make more informed, better decisions, earlier in care. Coupled with Petco's pet care expertise, high-quality products and trusted veterinary services, our partnership makes it easier than ever for pet parents to get everything they need – including real-time, high-quality ultrasound information."

Butterfly iQ+ Vet is the second-generation of Butterfly's veterinary ultrasound device and brings sharper imaging, a new procedural guidance tool, and hardware improvements that make the solution more powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use.

Veterinarians can request more information about Butterfly iQ+ Vet at vet.butterflynetwork.com . To learn more about Petco's veterinary services, visit petco.com/veterinary-services .

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ Vet can be purchased by veterinary practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Butterfly iQ+ Vet can be purchased online by veterinary practitioners in approved countries at the store or by contacting sales .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. Although Petco and Butterfly Network believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors that the parties identify in their respective Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Neither Petco nor Butterfly Network undertakes any duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

