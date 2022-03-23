Petco Health And Wellness Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 guidance. The company continues to project: adjusted earnings per share of $0.97 - $1.00; and net revenue of $6.15 - $6.25 billion.

Petco Health + Wellness also announced its long-term financial framework. Adjusted net income growth is projected at low double digits, and revenue growth is estimated at high single digits.

Ron Coughlin, CEO of Petco, said: "We are defining the future of pet parenting in an incredibly high growth and economically resilient category. Our ecosystem is built to capture the market opportunity and positions us as a leader of what we call Retail 3.0. As we build on last year's incredible performance, we're emerging stronger and more confident that our strategic moats position us to compete and win."