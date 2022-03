Petco Jumps Despite Market Declines; Google Buys Mandiant

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market remained on guard on Tuesday morning, with the investment climate remaining uncertain amid geopolitical and macroeconomic pressures. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was down 119 points to 32,699. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had fallen 24 points to 4,177, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had dropped 81 points to 12,750.Even a difficult market environment isn't stopping investors from responding to the latest news affecting their individual companies. Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) saw a nice gain after the pet specialist reported strong quarterly results. Meanwhile, Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) gave back some ground after rumors of a big deal turned out to be true.