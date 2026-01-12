Petco Launches Debt Refinancing Plan, Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) announced on Monday that it is kicking off a debt refinancing effort to extend the maturity of its financial obligations.

The company is sticking to their guidance for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2025, which wraps up on January 31, 2026. The plan is to refinance upto $1.5 billion of its current term loan.

In December 2025, Petco already made a $50 million voluntary prepayment using cash it had on hand, and there's a possibility of prepaying more under its existing $100 million board authorization.

While working on this refinancing, Petco also reconfirmed its expectations for net sales and adjusted EBITDA. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company continues to project net sales to decline between 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $395 million and $397 million.

WOOF closed Friday's trading at $2.96, up $0.01 or 0.33 percent on the Nasdaq.