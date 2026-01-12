VCA Antech Aktie

VCA Antech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 766463 / ISIN: US9181941017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 15:22:44

Petco Launches Debt Refinancing Plan, Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) announced on Monday that it is kicking off a debt refinancing effort to extend the maturity of its financial obligations.

The company is sticking to their guidance for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year 2025, which wraps up on January 31, 2026. The plan is to refinance upto $1.5 billion of its current term loan.

In December 2025, Petco already made a $50 million voluntary prepayment using cash it had on hand, and there's a possibility of prepaying more under its existing $100 million board authorization.

While working on this refinancing, Petco also reconfirmed its expectations for net sales and adjusted EBITDA. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company continues to project net sales to decline between 2.5 percent and 2.8 percent, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $395 million and $397 million.

WOOF closed Friday's trading at $2.96, up $0.01 or 0.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VCA Antech Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu VCA Antech Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Montag zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen