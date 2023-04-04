Petco Unveils Clean Grooming Initiative, Becomes First National Pet Retailer to Offer Clean Grooming Services and Products for Pets

Petco's Clean* Grooming salon services and products make it easy for pet parents to choose personal care offerings for their pets with the same ingredients they would choose for themselves

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced the launch of its Clean* Grooming initiative, becoming the first national omnichannel pet retailer to offer designated Clean Grooming services and products. Across more than 1,350 Petco pet care centers, petco.com and in the Petco app, pet parents can now easily identify grooming services and products without parabens, phthalates and chemical dyes, so they can make informed decisions about their pets' routine care and overall health.

"We're thrilled to offer Clean ingredient transparency in our grooming services and products as the next step in Petco's evolution as a leader in pet health and wellness," said Jason Heffelfinger, Petco's Chief Services Officer. "Whether at home or in one of our grooming salons, we want to make it easy for pet parents to give their pets the same high-quality options and ingredients they would choose for themselves. After all, our pets are members of the family."

At Petco, the vast majority of products used in grooming services and on shelves – including shampoos, conditioners and balms – are now clearly highlighted for pet parents with a "Clean Ingredients" badge. The badge appears on the grooming salon menu, product shelves in-store, and throughout the Petco app and on petco.com/clean. Petco's self-serve dog wash stations also offer Clean Grooming products only.

Grooming salon services such as baths and baths with a haircut will be designated Clean, as well as upgraded packages that offer health and wellness solutions such as the Essentials Plus package for routine care, the Shed Release package that targets de-shedding, and the Calm and Refresh package that helps support dogs with anxiety. The Clean designation will also apply to popular grooming products like Well & Good Unscented Dog Wipes and Well & Good Oatmeal Dog Shampoo.

"As champions for pet health and wellness, we are always looking for new ways to help pet parents choose the very best products for their pets' individual needs," said Amy College, Petco's Chief Merchandising Officer. "Pet parents continue to see their pets as extensions of themselves, and Petco's Clean Grooming initiative helps pet parents feel good about the products they select for their beloved furry family members."

To celebrate the launch, Petco is offering special discounts and promotions, while supplies last:

Customers can enjoy up to 40% off Clean Grooming supplies on petco.com/clean now through 4/29/23.

Vital Care Core members will receive a free bandana with the purchase of a Clean Grooming package.

members will receive a free bandana with the purchase of a Clean Grooming package. Vital Care Premier members will receive a free bandana with the purchase of any salon service.

Petco's whole health approach has helped revolutionize the way the industry thinks about pet wellbeing and contributes to pets leading full, rewarding lives. From turning their backs on artificial ingredients in food and treats for dogs, cats, aquatic life and small animals, to removing traditional rawhide and certain shock collars from its shelves, Petco continues to raise the bar for pet health and wellness.

To learn more about Petco's Clean Grooming initiative and full suite of clean products and services, visit a Petco pet care center or petco.com/clean. Pet parents can book Clean Grooming salon services online at petco.com/grooming or in the Petco app.

*Petco defines "Clean" as a product or service that is without parabens, phthalates, and chemical dyes.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.

