PETE THE CAT IS THE NEWEST, GROOVIEST MEMBER OF THE TONIES FAMILY

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pete the Cat is a groovy blue cat – who has found a new stage via the Toniebox! Based on the children's books created by James and Kimberly Dean, Pete's fans can now listen to his swinging tunes and fun-filled neighborhood adventures on tonies' fresh new audio platform.

"There isn't a cooler character to add to our growing Tonies family than Pete the Cat – he surfs, plays guitar and has the best style," said Christoph Frehsee, tonies USA President. "Pete the Cat teaches kids about approaching life with authenticity, curiosity, enthusiasm and honesty in his one-of-a-kind way, making him a really special addition to our collection."

The Pete the Cat Tonie features 55 minutes of audio content adapted from the books and animated series that take little listeners from playtime to bedtime. Fans can listen along to tales (not tails) of Pete's perfect pizza party and magic sunglasses, and spins as a firefighter, secret agent and world touring rockstar.

Designed for small hands and independent play, the system works with the combination of a Toniebox , a soft, shockproof, portable five-inch speaker cube with no screens, sharp corners or edges, complicated controls, etc., and Tonies , hand-painted figures containing stories, songs and more. Licensing for this key category was handled jointly by HarperCollins Children's Books and MerryMakers, Inc.

The Pete the Cat Tonie is available for purchase for $14.99, and can be bundled with a Toniebox Starter Set (MSRP $99.99), available in six colors: red, blue, green, gray, pink and purple. Tonies can be purchased via tonies.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, CAMP, FAO Schwarz, Pottery Barn Kids, Target and independent toy retailers nationwide.

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

