Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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02.08.2026 14:45:00
Peter Beck's Rocket Lab Reports Earnings on Aug. 10. Here's the One Number That Will Move the Stock.
Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) are down more than 13% so far this year. This is despite the excitement around space stocks, especially the initial public offering (IPO) of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), commonly known as SpaceX, on June 12.The reasons for Rocket Lab's slump vary. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company reported improved revenue of $180 million, up 36% year over year, and a loss per share (EPS) of $0.10, even with the same period a year earlier. Yet the stock dropped after the earnings release because Rocket Lab announced that the launch of its medium-lift reusable rocket, Neutron, would be pushed back to later in 2026. In a test, the Neutron rocket suffered a tank failure in early January.In the first quarter of 2026, the stock jumped 34% after the company's earnings report, with Rocket Lab reporting revenue of $200.3 million, up 63.5% year over year, and an EPS loss of $0.07, after an EPS loss of $0.12 in the first quarter of 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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