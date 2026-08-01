Box Aktie
WKN DE: A110YG / ISIN: US10316T1043
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01.08.2026 12:05:00
Peter Lynch Had a Keen Eye for Spotting Ten-Bagger Stocks. Here's Why On Holding Checks Every Box.
Legendary investor Peter Lynch built his reputation on finding "ten-baggers," stocks that rise tenfold, and his favorite hunting ground was not a spreadsheet. It was everyday life.Lynch urged investors to notice the products and brands people love before Wall Street catches on. Through that lens, one consumer name keeps catching my eye: On Holding (NYSE: ONON), the Swiss maker of the cushioned running shoes that suddenly seem to be on everyone's feet.Lynch's most famous principle was to buy what you know. If you keep noticing a product in the real world, that observation can be an edge over analysts staring at models. On fits this perfectly. Its shoes, with their distinctive hollow-soled design, have gone from a niche runner's favorite to a genuine cultural staple in just a few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Box
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17.07.26
|‘The Odyssey’ leads the box office charge for a record 2026 (Financial Times)
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25.05.26
|Ausblick: Box stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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12.05.26
|Why DS Smith’s global cardboard box merger fell apart (Financial Times)
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11.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Box vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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20.03.26
|How insurers’ private credit binge is fuelled by black-box feeder funds (Financial Times)
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20.03.26
|How insurers’ private credit binge is fuelled by black-box feeder funds (Financial Times)
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02.03.26