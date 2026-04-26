Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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26.04.2026 02:05:00
Peter Thiel, Political Noise, and Palantir: Separating Governance Risk From a Long‑Term Investment Case
No company is more unapologetic about its controversial goals than Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). The software provider and artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse has rocketed to become one of the largest companies in the world, by market capitalization, by selling its analytics software to the U.S. government and to big business.Founder and CEO Alex Karp keeps pushing an aggressive narrative of U.S. AI superiority, while founder and major investor Peter Thiel keeps donating to political causes that anger many Americans. These actions have led to protests over Palantir's contracts, both at home and abroad.Here's what investors need to know about Palantir's political noise, what really matters for the business, and whether the stock is a buy right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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