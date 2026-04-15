Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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16.04.2026 00:31:31

Peter Thiel's Billion‑Dollar Bet on Palantir: What His Roughly 4% Stake Really Means for Investors

When a legendary founder and investor like Peter Thiel keeps a sizable ownership stake in a company he helped create, and where he still serves as chairman of the board, it means more than a mere footnote in the company's filings. For investors in Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR), Thiel's 4% stake can be seen both as a vote of confidence on his part in the company's future and as a sign that his interests will be in alignment with those of the shareholders.That large stake also showcases that one of the most noted thinkers in modern technology still believes Palantir's best days are ahead. To appreciate why this matters, let's examine who Thiel is and what his decision implies about the company's durability in its two core markets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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