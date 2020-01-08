Peterbilt and Dana Announce Collaboration on Electric Truck Powertrain Development

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterbilt Motors Company and Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) have announced their collaboration on electric powertrain development for Peterbilt Model 220EV battery electric vehicles. The announcement was made in conjunction with CES that opened yesterday in Las Vegas.

Peterbilt will integrate Dana's Spicer® Electrified™ e-propulsion system into its 220EV chassis. The truck will also be equipped with two battery packs and an on-board charger.

The 220EV features a range between 100 and 200 miles. Using the vehicle's DC fast-charging system, the state-of-the-art, high-energy density battery packs can recharge in about an hour, making the 220EV ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations.

"Peterbilt continues to lead the charge by providing the industry's largest lineup of electric vehicles. Announcing the Dana electric powertrain for the Model 220EV finalizes our path forward for the Medium Duty pickup and delivery market. We will be ready to meet the growing demand of our customers who want to incorporate zero-emissions vehicles into this application," said Jason Skoog, PACCAR Vice President and Peterbilt General Manager.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Peterbilt by providing the complete e-powertrain, including the integration, and upfit for the Model 220EV electric vehicle," said Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies for Dana. "Combining Peterbilt's advanced technologies with our own expertise in delivering end-to-end turnkey electric systems, will result in highly-efficient solutions that will lead to low total cost of ownership."

Peterbilt Motors Company, located in Denton, Texas, has a global reputation for superior quality, industry leading design, innovative engineering and fuel-efficient solutions, and is recognized as the "Class" of the industry.

In addition to a full lineup of on-highway, vocational and medium duty products, Peterbilt is Driving Uptime Every Day through a comprehensive array of aftermarket services and programs, including SmartLINQ® remote diagnostics, PACCAR Over-the-Air updates, RapidCheck expedited triage service, and PACCAR Solutions® Service Management. Peterbilt's 400-plus North American locations offer industry-leading parts availability thanks to automated parts inventory replenishment. Complimentary Customer Assistance is available 24/7/365 through 1-800-4-PETERBILT.

For more information about Peterbilt, visit www.peterbilt.com. Peterbilt is a PACCAR Company, traded publicly on the NASDAQ as PCAR.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic and power technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Learn more at dana.com.

