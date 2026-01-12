SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
12.01.2026 21:30:23
Peterson Wealth Buys $32 Million of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing
According to an SEC filing dated January 8, 2026, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE:JBND) by 596,642 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $32.37 million based on the period’s average closing price. The quarter-end position value rose by $32.25 million to $47.49 million, reflecting both the additional shares and changes in market price.The JBND purchase raised the fund’s stake in the ETF to 6.33% of its reportable AUM.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!