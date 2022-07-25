|
25.07.2022 22:38:45
PetMed Express Inc. Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $2.78 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $4.43 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $70.19 million from $79.31 million last year.
PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $2.78 Mln. vs. $4.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.14 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.25 -Revenue (Q2): $70.19 Mln vs. $79.31 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PetMed Express Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.22
|Ausblick: PetMed Express legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: PetMed Express präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.22
|Ausblick: PetMed Express präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|PetMed Express Earnings: Its Bite Is Worse Than Its Bark (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.21
|PetMed Express, inc (PETS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
23.10.21
|Ausblick: PetMed Express legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|PetMed Express, inc (PETS) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)