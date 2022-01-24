|
PetMed Express Inc. Q3 Profit Retreats, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $4.26 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $7.61 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $60.72 million from $65.90 million last year.
PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $4.26 Mln. vs. $7.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $60.72 Mln vs. $65.90 Mln last year.
