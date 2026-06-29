PetMed Express Aktie
WKN: 121843 / ISIN: US7163821066
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29.06.2026 18:17:02
PetMed Express Stock Gains 11% After Revised Share Buyout Proposal
(RTTNews) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) stock rose 10.54 percent, gaining $0.185 to $1.945 on Monday, after SilverCape Investments urged the company's board to engage on a revised proposal to acquire all outstanding shares for $3.00 per share in cash. The offer represents a premium of about 70% to PetMed's June 26 closing price of $1.76.
The stock is currently trading at $1.945, compared with its previous close of $1.76 on the Nasdaq. Shares opened at $2.22 and traded between $1.90 and $2.35 during the session. Trading volume reached 25.17 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 115,735 shares.
SilverCape said its revised proposal carries no financing contingency and argued that PetMed should pursue a sale following recent weak financial results and ongoing business challenges.
PETS shares have traded between $1.57 and $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.
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