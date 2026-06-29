PetMed Express Aktie

PetMed Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 121843 / ISIN: US7163821066

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.06.2026 18:17:02

PetMed Express Stock Gains 11% After Revised Share Buyout Proposal

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) stock rose 10.54 percent, gaining $0.185 to $1.945 on Monday, after SilverCape Investments urged the company's board to engage on a revised proposal to acquire all outstanding shares for $3.00 per share in cash. The offer represents a premium of about 70% to PetMed's June 26 closing price of $1.76.

The stock is currently trading at $1.945, compared with its previous close of $1.76 on the Nasdaq. Shares opened at $2.22 and traded between $1.90 and $2.35 during the session. Trading volume reached 25.17 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 115,735 shares.

SilverCape said its revised proposal carries no financing contingency and argued that PetMed should pursue a sale following recent weak financial results and ongoing business challenges.

PETS shares have traded between $1.57 and $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PetMed Express Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PetMed Express Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PetMed Express Inc. 1,65 8,26% PetMed Express Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26
27.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.06.26 KW 26: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.06.26 KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich schwach -- DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Börsen in Asien letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte derweil auch zu Verlusten. An den US-Börsen geht es aufwärts. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen