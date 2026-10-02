Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.10.2026 14:32:00

Petra Diamonds hit with $7.5M UK tax petition

Petra Diamonds (LON: PDL) faces a winding-up petition against a subsidiary over £5.65 million ($7.5 million) in unpaid UK corporation tax, adding another complication as the miner seeks to refinance its debt and address near-term liquidity needs.

The petition was filed against Petra Diamonds UK Treasury (PDUK Treasury), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary, over tax owed for the year ended June 30, 2025. It is scheduled for a High Court hearing on Oct. 14.

The tax liability arose from interest income accrued on a receivable from Ealing Management Services, another wholly owned indirect Petra subsidiary. PDUK Treasury has not received the accrued interest, the company said.

Petra said both subsidiaries are non-operating companies that do not own or run any of its mines, meaning the petition does not directly affect mining operations. However, the company is assessing potential implications for its financing arrangements and ongoing refinancing discussions.

Business review

The petition comes a day after Petra launched a strategic review that could result in asset sales as the Africa-focused diamond miner looks for ways to meet its short-term cash requirements. The review followed consultations with key stakeholders, including first- and second-lien creditors.

Petra Diamonds weighs sale as market pressures mount

The process could bring Petra’s flagship Cullinan mine near Pretoria into play. Its other major South African operation, Finsch in the Northern Cape, is being closed after business rescue practitioners concluded there was no reasonable prospect of rescuing the operation.

The strategic review follows a deterioration in Petra’s balance sheet as prolonged weakness in the natural diamond market and a stronger South African rand weigh on the business. Net debt rose to $322 million at the end of June from $298 million three months earlier.

In July, Petra secured an additional $17,955 working-capital facility from a senior lender and deferred about $6 million in cash interest until January 2027. Its financing arrangements also required the company to begin refinancing discussions in September, with the goal of agreeing non-binding commercial terms by the end of October.

Mountain Province Diamonds gives De Beers 49% Gahcho Kué stake

The tax petition now lands in the middle of those talks, leaving Petra to determine whether action against its treasury subsidiary has consequences for the broader financing structure even though its mines are not directly subject to the proceedings.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 913,00 -1,30% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:21 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
06:08 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im September 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
04:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03:03 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.10.26 KW 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten bremsen Zinssorgen: Wall Street schließt in Grün -- ATX beendet Handel nach Richtungssuche fester -- DAX geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wankelmütig, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit Gewinnen präsentierte. Auch die US-Börsen steuerten auf einen versöhnlichen Wochenschluss hin. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen