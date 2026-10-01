Petra Diamonds Aktie

Petra Diamonds für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 908093 / ISIN: BMG702781094

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 17:20:27

Petra Diamonds puts mines up for sale as walls close in

PETRA Diamonds has launched a strategic review that could lead to asset sales as it looks for ways to meet its short-term cash needs.

The review brings Cullinan, near Pretoria in Gauteng, into play. Finsch, near Lime Acres in the Northern Cape, is being closed after business rescue practitioners concluded there was no way to save the operation.

Petra did not name Cullinan or any other specific asset that could be sold.

The company said on Thursday in a stock exchange announcement the review would consider “all potential paths” to address its liquidity needs, including a possible sales process involving its assets.

Petra is finalising the appointment of a financial adviser to assist with the review, which follows consultations with key stakeholders including its first- and second-lien creditors.

José Manuel Vargas has stepped down as chair and director, while Lerato Molebatsi has been appointed interim chair of the board.

Molebatsi, who joined Petra’s board as an independent non-executive director in 2023, was previously CEO of General Electric South Africa and held a senior communications role at Lonmin.

Petra said in its announcement there is “no certainty as to the outcome of the strategic Review”.

Cullinan is Petra’s flagship operating mine and one of the world’s best-known diamond operations. It produced the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond in 1905, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found.

The stone was later cut into several diamonds, including the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, which forms part of the British Crown Jewels.

The strategic review is the latest step in Petra’s efforts to ease financial pressure after completing a major refinancing in 2025.

Net debt stood at $322m at the end of June, up from $298m three months earlier.

In July, Petra secured an additional R300m working-capital facility from a senior lender and deferred about $6m in cash interest due that month until January 2027.

The financing arrangements required Petra to begin refinancing discussions during September, with the aim of agreeing non-binding commercial terms by the end of October.

Pressure on the company has been driven by prolonged weakness in the natural diamond market, particularly for smaller stones, as well as the stronger rand.

Finsch, which has greater exposure to smaller diamonds, was placed into business rescue in May.

The post Petra Diamonds opens door to asset sales in cash review appeared first on Miningmx.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Petra Diamonds Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Petra Diamonds Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:18 September 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
07:18 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
07:18 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.10.26 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
01.10.26 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen im Minus - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Freitag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen