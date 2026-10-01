Petra Diamonds weighs sale as market pressures mount

Petra Diamonds (LON: PDL) is considering a potential sale as part of a strategic review aimed at addressing liquidity pressures after a prolonged diamond-market downturn and operational challenges at its Finsch mine in South Africa.

Shares in the Africa-focused miner dropped almost 20% on the news to 5.4p each, leaving the company with a market value of £19.1 million ($25.2 million).

Petra said Thursday the review would consider all available options as it seeks to strengthen its financial position. It also announced José Manuel Vargas has stepped down as chair, with insider Lerato Molebatsi taking over on an interim basis.

Vargas departs after overseeing Petra through its 2025 refinancing, which came as weak natural diamond prices and rising competition from lab-grown stones strained producers across the sector.

The review adds to mounting uncertainty around Petra after Finsch, one of its major operations, entered business rescue in May, underscoring the financial pressure created by weak prices and difficulties generating sustained cash flow.

Diamond squeeze

Diamond miners have spent years cutting costs, curbing production and reconsidering corporate structures as sluggish demand, economic uncertainty and competition from lab-grown stones reshape the industry.

Petra has struggled to generate sustained cash flow despite efforts to streamline its asset portfolio, while the problems at Finsch have added operational pressure to an already difficult market.

Industry analyst Paul Zimnisky sees reasons for caution after natural diamond demand contracted sharply over the past four years amid what he described as a “perfect storm” of economic and industry pressures. Higher gold prices, tariffs and labour costs helped support jewellery sales values last year, he said.

Petra Diamond’s Finsch mine in South Africa. (Image: Petra Diamonds.)

Still, Zimnisky sees early indications of support for rough diamond prices that could eventually underpin a recovery in mined stones.

He estimates global natural diamond production will fall to about 90 million carats this year, the lowest level since 1987 and down from more than 150 million carats only a few years ago.

Supply reset

The steep production decline could help rebalance the natural diamond market by reducing excess supply, offering producers some relief if demand stabilizes and rough prices strengthen.

For Petra, however, the timing is critical. A potential industry recovery must contend with the company’s more immediate need for liquidity and uncertainty surrounding its South African operations.

The strategic review puts a broad range of outcomes on the table as Petra determines whether restructuring, new financing, asset transactions or a sale can provide a more sustainable path forward.

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