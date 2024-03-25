25.03.2024 13:03:20

PetroChina FY23 Profit Rises, Revenues Down; Recommends Cash Dividend

(RTTNews) - China's state-owned petroleum company PetroChina Co. Ltd. (PCCYF) reported Monday that its fiscal 2023 profit attributable to owners of the Company grew 8.3 percent to RMB161.146 billion from RMB148.743 billion last year.

Earnings per share were RMB 0.88, higher than RMB 0.81 a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 29.49 billion.

For the full year, revenues of RMB3.01 trillion decreased 7.0 percent from last year's RMB3.24 trillion. The company said the decrease of revenue was less than the decrease of oil prices.

Further, the Board recommended a final cash dividend of RMB0.23 per share for 2023 to all shareholders. The total amount of cash dividend reaches approximately RMB42.095 billion.

The proposed final dividends are subject to shareholders' review and approval at the forthcoming 2023 annual general meeting.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen