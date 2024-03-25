PetroChina FY23 Profit Rises, Revenues Down; Recommends Cash Dividend

(RTTNews) - China's state-owned petroleum company PetroChina Co. Ltd. (PCCYF) reported Monday that its fiscal 2023 profit attributable to owners of the Company grew 8.3 percent to RMB161.146 billion from RMB148.743 billion last year.

Earnings per share were RMB 0.88, higher than RMB 0.81 a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 29.49 billion.

For the full year, revenues of RMB3.01 trillion decreased 7.0 percent from last year's RMB3.24 trillion. The company said the decrease of revenue was less than the decrease of oil prices.

Further, the Board recommended a final cash dividend of RMB0.23 per share for 2023 to all shareholders. The total amount of cash dividend reaches approximately RMB42.095 billion.

The proposed final dividends are subject to shareholders' review and approval at the forthcoming 2023 annual general meeting.

