PetroChina Q1 Net Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PetroChina Company (PTR) reported that, in accordance with IFRS, net profit attributable to owners of the company grew by 4.7% year-on-year to RMB 45.68 billion. Revenue grew by 10.9% year-on-year to RMB 812.18 billion.

In the first quarter, the company's oil and gas output grew by 2.6% year-on-year to 464 million BOE; of which the crude oil output increased by 1.4% year-on-year to 240 million barrels and the marketable natural gas output advanced by 3.9% year-on-year to 1.34 trillion cubic feet. In the first quarter, the company processed a total of 354 million barrels of crude oil, up 8.2% year-on-year.

In the first quarter, the company sold a total of 39.258 million tons of refined products, up 4.5% year-on-year; of which, a total of 28.545 million tons of refined products were sold domestically, up 4.6% year-on-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.