Petrofac FY21 Net Loss Widens, New Order Intake Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 net loss was $195 million, compared to net loss of $192 million last year.

Business performance net profit was $35 million, compared to last year's $50 million.

EBITDA declined to $104 million from last year's $211 million.

Revenue also was down to $3.06 billion from $4.08 billion a year ago.

Group order intake was $2.2 billion. New order intake in the year was $1.2 billion, up from $0.7 billion last year.

The backlog decreased 20 percent to $4.0 billion as of December 31. The company has minimal current exposure to Russia, which represented 0.6 percent of Group backlog.

Looking ahead, production in 2022 is expected to benefit from the return of production from the main Cendor field in the second half of the year.

The company further said it expects to reinstate the dividend policy in due course, once the company's performance has improved.