Petrofac Limited: Additional Listing

2 March 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Share Issuance

Petrofac Limited announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the admission of 1,338,610 ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the capital of the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to be traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission").

The New Shares will be issued in connection with distributions to participants of The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Share Plan 2014 and The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 2014 and allotted to the Company's Employment Benefit Trust. The New Shares when issued will rank, from Admission, pari passu in all respects with the existing shares and will have the right to receive all dividends and distributions declared in respect of issued share capital of the Company after Admission.

The total issued share capital of the Company following Admission will be 521,157,442 Shares and the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 521,157,442 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Admission is expected to become effective on 3 March 2022.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com