Petrofac Limited ( PFC)

Petrofac Limited: Board change confirmation



03-Apr-2023 / 08:00 GMT/BST





3 April 2023

Petrofac Limited

(the Company)

Board change

Petrofac, the international oil and gas service provider, confirms the following changes to its Board of Directors.

Group Chief Executive

Further to the announcement made on 22 November 2022, the Company is pleased to confirm the appointment of Tareq Kawash as Group Chief Executive and Executive Director, succeeding Sami Iskander, with effect from 1 April 2023.

The Company hereby confirms that Mr Iskander has now left the Company and has stepped down from the Board.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at petrofac.com