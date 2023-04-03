|
03.04.2023 09:00:06
Petrofac Limited: Board change confirmation
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
3 April 2023
Petrofac Limited
(the Company)
Board change
Petrofac, the international oil and gas service provider, confirms the following changes to its Board of Directors.
Group Chief Executive
Further to the announcement made on 22 November 2022, the Company is pleased to confirm the appointment of Tareq Kawash as Group Chief Executive and Executive Director, succeeding Sami Iskander, with effect from 1 April 2023.
The Company hereby confirms that Mr Iskander has now left the Company and has stepped down from the Board.
NOTES TO EDITORS
Petrofac
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at petrofac.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|234275
|EQS News ID:
|1598961
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petrofac LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|Petrofac Limited: Board change confirmation (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Hitachi Energy Ltd. : Hitachi Energy and Petrofac secure landmark offshore wind agreement worth approximately 13 billion euros (Investegate)
|
30.03.23
|Petrofac Limited: PETROFAC AND HITACHI ENERGY SECURE FRAMEWORK WORTH APPROXIMATELY 13 BILLION EUROS (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Petrofac Limited : PETROFAC AND HITACHI ENERGY SECURE FRAMEWORK WORTH APPROXIMATELY 13 BILLION EUROS (Investegate)
|
08.03.23
|Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company (EQS Group)
|
03.03.23
|Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company (EQS Group)
|
03.03.23
|Petrofac Limited : Holding in Company (Investegate)
|
02.03.23
|Petrofac Limited: Holding in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Petrofac LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Petrofac LtdShs
|0,88
|0,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Inflationssorgen durch Ölpreisrally: ATX eröffnet im Plus -- DAX startet kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt den Montagshandel im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Eröffnung kaum von der Stelle kommt. An den Märkten in Fernost sind zum Wochenauftakt gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone.