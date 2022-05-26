Petrofac Limited ( PFC)

Petrofac Limited: Board Changes



26-May-2022 / 12:59 GMT/BST

26 May 2022

PETROFAC LIMITED

(the Company)

BOARD CHANGES

Further to the announcement made on 23 March 2022, the Company confirms that Andrea Abt and George Pierson will today step down as Non-executive Directors.

René Médori, Petrofacs Chairman, commented: I would like to record the Boards appreciation of Andrea and Georges significant contribution to the Board over the last six years, not only in their substantial time commitments but in their resolute support in bringing Petrofac through a very difficult period. We wish them both well for the future.

Committee changes

As a result of the Board changes effected today, the Board committees are comprised as follows with immediate effect:

Nominations Committee: René Médori (Chairman), Ayman Asfari, Sara Akbar, Matthias Bichsel, David Davies, Francesca Di Carlo

Audit Committee: David Davies (Chairman), Sara Akbar and Matthias Bichsel

Compliance & Ethics Committee: Francesca Di Carlo (Chairman), Matthias Bichsel and David Davies

Remuneration Committee: Matthias Bichsel (Chairman), Sara Akbar and Francesca Di Carlo

Petrofac Limited

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the worlds leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the worlds evolving energy needs.

Petrofacs core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com