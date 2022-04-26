|
Petrofac Limited: Board update
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Non-executive Director Ayman Asfari has informed the Board that he has received formal written confirmation from the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that he is no longer a suspect in its investigation.
The SFO investigation into the Company and its subsidiaries was concluded on 4 October 2021, as previously announced.
Petrofac
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have around 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com
