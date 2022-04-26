+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
26.04.2022 17:21:35

Petrofac Limited: Board update

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
26-Apr-2022 / 16:21 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

 

 

26 April 2022

  

BOARD UPDATE

 

Non-executive Director Ayman Asfari has informed the Board that he has received formal written confirmation from the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that he is no longer a suspect in its investigation.

 

The SFO investigation into the Company and its subsidiaries was concluded on 4 October 2021, as previously announced.

 

Ends.

 

For further information contact:

 

 

Petrofac Limited 

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

 

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

 

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

Martin Robinson

 

 

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

 

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

 

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

 

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have around 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.

 

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).  

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com   

 
