Petrofac Limited: Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address
14 March 2022
Petrofac Limited
(the "Company")
Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address
Petrofac Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Ocorian Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, as Company Secretary with effect from 14 March 2022.
The registered office of the Company has also changed with immediate effect to 26 New Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RA.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
