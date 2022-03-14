14.03.2022 09:30:13

Petrofac Limited: Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address

14-March-2022 / 08:30 GMT/BST
Petrofac Limited

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office Address

Petrofac Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Ocorian Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, as Company Secretary with effect from 14 March 2022.

The registered office of the Company has also changed with immediate effect to 26 New Street, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3RA.

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited 

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

 

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

 

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com   

 

 

 
