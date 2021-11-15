|
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
15 November 2021
Petrofac Limited (the "Company")
Notification of Transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were allotted on 15 November 2021 to the Directors named below at 115.00 pence per Share following completion of the Company's issuance of equity by way of a firm placing, placing and open offer (together a 'Capital Raise') and by way of a subscription by Directors, all as set out in the announcement issued by the Company on 12 November 2021.
Following the above-noted transactions and the related allotments, the PDMRs and their connected persons now hold the following beneficial interests in the Company:
The Company's issued share capital consists of 519,818,832 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 207 811 4900
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations
Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability
Tulchan Communications Group
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
Martin Robinson
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
NOTES TO EDITORS
Petrofac
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South-East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|126867
|EQS News ID:
|1249180
