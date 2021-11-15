Petrofac Limited ( PFC)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding



15-Nov-2021 / 15:52 GMT/BST

15 November 2021

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were allotted on 15 November 2021 to the Directors named below at 115.00 pence per Share following completion of the Company's issuance of equity by way of a firm placing, placing and open offer (together a 'Capital Raise') and by way of a subscription by Directors, all as set out in the announcement issued by the Company on 12 November 2021.

Following the above-noted transactions and the related allotments, the PDMRs and their connected persons now hold the following beneficial interests in the Company:



Name of Director Position Number of Shares allotted on 15 November 2021 Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares) René Médori Non-executive Chairman 64,990 194,972 Andrea Abt Non-executive Director 16,776 50,331 Sara Akbar Non-executive Director 16,776 50,331 Ayman Asfari Non-executive Director 23,783,684 88,947,298 Matthias Bichsel Senior Independent Director 16,776 50,331 Francesca di Carlo Non-executive Director 14,290 42,907 David Davies Non-executive Director 23,892 71,679 George Pierson Non-executive Director 16,776 128,781 Sami Iskander Group Chief Executive 217,391 217,391 Afonso Reis e Sousa Chief Financial Officer 12,270 36,813

The Company's issued share capital consists of 519,818,832 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South-East Asia and the United States. We have approximately 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com