07.01.2022 10:01:32

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
07-Jan-2022 / 09:01 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7 January 2022

 

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

 

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 6 January 2022 for the following Directors at 128.00 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts:

 

Name of Director

Position

Number of Shares purchased on 6 January 2022

Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares)

René Médori

Chairman

15,625 

210,597

Andrea Abt

Non-executive Director

 3,906

54,237

Sara Akbar

Non-executive Director

 3,906 

54,237

Ayman Asfari

Non-executive Director

3,439

88,950,737

Matthias Bichsel

Non-executive Director

  3,906  

 54,237

Francesca di Carlo

Non-executive Director

 3,906

46,813

David Davies

Non-executive Director

 3,906 

75,585

George Pierson

Non-executive Director

 3,906 

 132,687

 

The Company's issued share capital consists of 519,818,832 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

 

For further information contact:

 

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

 

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4931

 

Tulchan Communications Group Ltd                                  

Martin Robinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 
