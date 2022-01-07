Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 January 2022

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 6 January 2022 for the following Directors at 128.00 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts:

Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 6 January 2022 Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares) René Médori Chairman 15,625 210,597 Andrea Abt Non-executive Director 3,906 54,237 Sara Akbar Non-executive Director 3,906 54,237 Ayman Asfari Non-executive Director 3,439 88,950,737 Matthias Bichsel Non-executive Director 3,906 54,237 Francesca di Carlo Non-executive Director 3,906 46,813 David Davies Non-executive Director 3,906 75,585 George Pierson Non-executive Director 3,906 132,687

The Company's issued share capital consists of 519,818,832 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

