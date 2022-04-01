|
01.04.2022 16:56:05
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
1 April 2022
Petrofac Limited (the "Company")
Notification of Transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby notifies that Ayman Asfari, Non-executive Director, has today transferred five million ordinary shares ('Shares') of US$0.02 each in the Company to The Asfari Foundation (a UK registered charity), where he is chair, as part of a programme of building an endowment fund to ensure that the works of the Foundation can continue into the future.
Following this transaction, Mr Asfari's beneficial interest in Shares has reduced from 88,958,173 Shares to 83,958,173 Shares, representing 16.11% of the total voting rights in the Company. The Asfari Foundation (which is considered as a Closely Associated Person, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, of Mr Asfari) now has a beneficial interest in five million Shares.
The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 207 811 4900
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations
Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability
Tulchan Communications Group
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
Martin Robinson
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|Sequence No.:
|153212
|EQS News ID:
|1318555
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
