05.04.2022 11:10:17

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
05-Apr-2022 / 10:10 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 April 2022       

 

Petrofac Limited (the 'Company')

 

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

 

 

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notifications in respect of its Executive Directors and their awards of ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the 'Shares') under the Petrofac Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP'), which took place on 4 April 2022.

 

PSP

PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment and to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

 

Details of the awards under the PSP which took place on 4 April 2022 for each Executive Director, including the position before and after awards were made, are outlined below:     

 

 

Total number of Shares held under the PSP prior to

4 April 2022

Number of Shares awarded under the PSP on

4 April 2022

Total number of Shares held under the

PSP after

4 April 2022 

Sami Iskander

1,759,658

1,287,559

3,047,217

Afonso Reis e Sousa

271,495

765,550

1,037,045

 

 

DBP

In line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, any bonus awarded will be paid to Executive Directors half in cash and half in deferred shares under the DBP.  Awards will generally vest in equal tranches over one, two and three years from the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

 

Details of the awards under the DBP which took place on 4 April 2022 for each Executive Director, including the position before and after awards were made, are outlined below:     

 

 

Total number of Shares held under the DBP prior to

4 April 2022

Number of Shares awarded under the DBP on

4 April 2022

Total number of Shares held under the

DBP after

4 April 2022 

Sami Iskander

0

280,893

280,893

Afonso Reis e Sousa

0

61,189

61,189

 

 

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited 

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

 

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

 

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 153765
EQS News ID: 1320625

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

