|
05.04.2022 11:10:17
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
5 April 2022
Petrofac Limited (the 'Company')
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notifications in respect of its Executive Directors and their awards of ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the 'Shares') under the Petrofac Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP'), which took place on 4 April 2022.
PSP
PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment and to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.
Details of the awards under the PSP which took place on 4 April 2022 for each Executive Director, including the position before and after awards were made, are outlined below:
DBP
In line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, any bonus awarded will be paid to Executive Directors half in cash and half in deferred shares under the DBP. Awards will generally vest in equal tranches over one, two and three years from the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.
Details of the awards under the DBP which took place on 4 April 2022 for each Executive Director, including the position before and after awards were made, are outlined below:
The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 207 811 4900
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations
Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability
Tulchan Communications Group
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
Martin Robinson
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|153765
|EQS News ID:
|1320625
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Petrofac LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
|
11:10
|Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding (EQS Group)
|
10:10
|Petrofac Limited : Director/PDMR shareholding (Investegate)
|
01.04.22
|Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
01.04.22
|PETROFAC AWARDED MAJOR AUSTRALIAN DECOMMISSIONING CONTRACT (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Petrofac Limited: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Petrofac Limited : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
24.03.22
|Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|Petrofac Limited: RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Petrofac LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Petrofac LtdShs
|1,25
|1,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.