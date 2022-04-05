Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

5 April 2022

Petrofac Limited (the 'Company')

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notifications in respect of its Executive Directors and their awards of ordinary shares of US$0.02 each in the Company (the 'Shares') under the Petrofac Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP'), which took place on 4 April 2022.

PSP

PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment and to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

Details of the awards under the PSP which took place on 4 April 2022 for each Executive Director, including the position before and after awards were made, are outlined below:

Total number of Shares held under the PSP prior to 4 April 2022 Number of Shares awarded under the PSP on 4 April 2022 Total number of Shares held under the PSP after 4 April 2022 Sami Iskander 1,759,658 1,287,559 3,047,217 Afonso Reis e Sousa 271,495 765,550 1,037,045

DBP

In line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, any bonus awarded will be paid to Executive Directors half in cash and half in deferred shares under the DBP. Awards will generally vest in equal tranches over one, two and three years from the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

Details of the awards under the DBP which took place on 4 April 2022 for each Executive Director, including the position before and after awards were made, are outlined below:

Total number of Shares held under the DBP prior to 4 April 2022 Number of Shares awarded under the DBP on 4 April 2022 Total number of Shares held under the DBP after 4 April 2022 Sami Iskander 0 280,893 280,893 Afonso Reis e Sousa 0 61,189 61,189

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

