06.04.2022 11:14:52

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

06-Apr-2022 / 10:14 GMT/BST
6 April 2022

 

Petrofac Limited (the "Company")

 

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 April 2022 for the following Directors at 104.60 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:

 

Name of Director

Position

Number of Shares purchased on 5 April 2022

Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares)

René Médori

Chairman

19,120

229,717

Andrea Abt

Non-executive Director

 4,780

59,017

Sara Akbar

Non-executive Director

 4,780 

59,017

Ayman Asfari

Non-executive Director

4,780

83,962,953

Matthias Bichsel

Non-executive Director

4,780  

 59,017

Francesca di Carlo

Non-executive Director

 4,780

51,593

David Davies

Non-executive Director

 4,780 

80,365

George Pierson

Non-executive Director

 4,780 

 137,467

 

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited 

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

 

Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

 

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

Martin Robinson

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

 
