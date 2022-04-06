|
06.04.2022 11:14:52
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
6 April 2022
Petrofac Limited (the "Company")
Notification of Transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 April 2022 for the following Directors at 104.60 pence per Share in accordance with their quarterly purchase. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:
The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 207 811 4900
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations
Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability
Tulchan Communications Group
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
Martin Robinson
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|154053
|EQS News ID:
|1321843
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
