Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

5 July 2022 Petrofac Limited (the Company) Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the Companys obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 5 July 2022 for the following Directors at 110.47 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Companys remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts: Name of Director Position Number of Shares purchased on 5 July 2022 Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares) René Médori Chairman 18,104 247,821 Sara Akbar Non-executive Director 4,526 63,543 Ayman Asfari Non-executive Director 4,526 83,967,479 Matthias Bichsel Non-executive Director 4,526 63,543 David Davies Non-executive Director 4,526 84,891 Francesca di Carlo Non-executive Director 4,526 56,119 The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury. For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com Alison Flynn, Group Director of Communications and Sustainability alison.flynn@petrofac.com Tulchan Communications Group +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@tulchangroup.com

