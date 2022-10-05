|
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding
|
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
5 October 2022
Petrofac Limited (the Company)
Notification of Transaction by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
Pursuant to the Companys obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 October 2022 for the following Directors at 106.91 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Companys remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:
The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 207 811 4900
Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications
Tulchan Communications Group
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
petrofac@tulchangroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB00B0H2K534
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|PFC
|LEI Code:
|2138004624W8CKCSJ177
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|192505
|EQS News ID:
|1456905
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
