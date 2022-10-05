Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 09:19:23

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

05-Oct-2022 / 08:19 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 October 2022

 

Petrofac Limited (the Company)

 

Notification of Transaction by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

 

 

Pursuant to the Companys obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that ordinary shares (Shares) of US$0.02 each in the Company were purchased on 4 October 2022 for the following Directors at 106.91 pence per Share. These purchases are in line with the Companys remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts:

 

Name of Director

Position

Number of Shares purchased on 4 October 2022

Total cumulative disclosable interest held (Shares)

René Médori

Chairman

18,707

266,528

Sara Akbar

Non-executive Director

4,676

 68,219

Ayman Asfari

Non-executive Director

4,676

83,972,155

Matthias Bichsel

Non-executive Director

4,676 

68,219

David Davies

Non-executive Director

4,676 

89,567

Francesca di Carlo

Non-executive Director

4,676

60,795

 

 

The Company's issued share capital consists of 521,157,442 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

 

For further information contact:

 

Petrofac Limited 

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

 

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

 

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

sophie.reid@petrofac.com

 

 

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

 

 
ISIN: GB00B0H2K534
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: PFC
LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 192505
EQS News ID: 1456905

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

